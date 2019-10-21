× Wanted Kokomo man arrested by California Highway Patrol

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in September has been arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

According to police, the Kokomo Police Department (KPD) was contact by California police on October 18 around 2:00 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol told KPD that they had arrested Harron J. Burnett, 33, in Hollywood, California.

Burnett has multiple active warrants in Howard County, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting on September 22 in Kokomo.

KPD said a female was reportedly walking out of her home in the 1600 block of North Apperson, when Burnett allegedly fired multiple shots at her.

She was shot in the upper leg and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, and later to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Burnett was taken by California police to the Los Angeles County Jail and is awaiting extradition.

Polce said the case is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information should contact KPD at (765) 456-7017.