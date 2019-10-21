Second Harvest will help thousands more thanks to new partnership

Posted 5:44 am, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52AM, October 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A central Indiana food bank dedicated to helping hunger Hoosiers will receive nearly half a million dollars.

Second Harvest Food Bank will announce their latest partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield later this morning. The campaign aims to provide Hoosiers with better food and improve their health.

That funding breaks down to about $450,000 over the next three years.

It allows Second Harvest volunteers and officials to get out into the community and interact with those struggling with hunger.

Second Harvest will host 92 senior safety net distributions and 108 tailgate distributions over the next three years.

That announcement is set for 11:30 a.m.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved in Second Harvest, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.