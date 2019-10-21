× Second Harvest will help thousands more thanks to new partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A central Indiana food bank dedicated to helping hunger Hoosiers will receive nearly half a million dollars.

Second Harvest Food Bank will announce their latest partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield later this morning. The campaign aims to provide Hoosiers with better food and improve their health.

That funding breaks down to about $450,000 over the next three years.

It allows Second Harvest volunteers and officials to get out into the community and interact with those struggling with hunger.

Second Harvest will host 92 senior safety net distributions and 108 tailgate distributions over the next three years.

That announcement is set for 11:30 a.m.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved in Second Harvest, click here.