Purdue student faces preliminary rape charge; fraternity suspended pending investigation

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Purdue University student has been arrested and preliminarily charged with rape after the alleged sexual assault of another Purdue student at an off-campus event, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the St. Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Room contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a patient who had been sexually assaulted while attending an event on County Road 0 N/S, in Clinton County, authorities say. Deputies responded to the hospital, as well as the location where the female victim was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Once deputies had gathered information, they found the suspect at his home in West Lafayette. The suspect, Richard Chan, cooperated with authorities and was arrested following an interview with a detective.

Chan faces a preliminary charge of rape, a level 3 felony. Official charges are pending from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Purdue University released the following statement regarding the matter: