Pacers, forward Domantas Sabonis agree to 4-year contract extension

Posted 4:45 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, October 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers and forward Domantas Sabonis have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Per Woj, the extension is worth $77 million, and Sabonis has a chance to make up to $85 million through bonuses.

Sabonis is about to enter his fourth season in the NBA and his third with the Indiana Pacers. The 23-year-old Gonzaga product set career-highs last season by averaging over 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.

This story will be updated. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.