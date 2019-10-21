× Pacers, forward Domantas Sabonis agree to 4-year contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers and forward Domantas Sabonis have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Woj, the extension is worth $77 million, and Sabonis has a chance to make up to $85 million through bonuses.

Sabonis is about to enter his fourth season in the NBA and his third with the Indiana Pacers. The 23-year-old Gonzaga product set career-highs last season by averaging over 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.

