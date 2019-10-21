IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana political insiders reacting to another controversial week in Washington? And how will the issue of crime impact the race for mayor in Indianapolis?

In the video above, panelists Laura Wilson, Robin Winston, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the latest presidential debate, the race for mayor and the upcoming disciplinary hearing for attorney general Curtis Hill.

Join us again next week -- our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.