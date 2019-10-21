Testimony heard by first woman in AG Curtis Hill’s disciplinary hearing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Though he is not charged with a crime, this Disciplinary Commssion complaint alleges Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill committed battery and sexual battery on four women who attended a party at a downtown bar in March of 2018 while they were celebrating the end of the legislative session.

Hill has denied charges that he groped the women in a sexual manner after midnight inside a crowded bar full of lawmakers, lobbyists, and statehouse staffers.

The first woman to testify was State Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon who said that Hill slid his hand down her bare back and slipped his thumb inside her dress below her waist. Later, she said he did it again, and muttered, “That back… that skin.”

All this happened at a party at AJ’s Lounge just south of downtown where Reardon says the alcohol was flowing.

In the weeks to follow, Reardon said she heard similar complaints from three other statehouse staffers, that Hill accosted them and put hands on them too.

Even though a special prosecutor said he thought Hill had inappropriately touched the women, he didn’t believe there was a criminal case to be made. Reardon said the prosecutor told her, “Good luck, sweetheart,” when he left the news conference after announcing he wouldn’t pursue criminal charges.

The lawmaker said the comment was a slap in the face.

Reardon said she has been penalized professionally because she called out Hill and has suffered panic attacks.

Hill’s lawyers have indicated he will testify in his own defense.