Cooler this week with several chances for rain

Get ready for an active week of weather. A cold front brought a half-inch to an inch of rain and 30 to 40 mph wind gusts to central Indiana on Monday. As a result this will be a week with cooler temperatures. Expect cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine will return for Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Two more cold fronts will move across the state this week. One will bring a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Behind the front we’ll have highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. The next cold front will move in and bring a chance for rain Saturday night through Sunday.

We have only, four wet days this month.

We hve been very dry for the past two months.

Lows will be cooler overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday.

This will be a cooler week.

Monday was the wettest day of the month.

November temperatures should be warmer than average.

November precipitation should be near normal.