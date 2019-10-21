Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 36 ‘Colts Take Division Lead’ now available

Posted 5:51 pm, October 21, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the first time since 2015, the Indianapolis Colts have sole possession of first place in the AFC South. 

Producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown Indy’s huge win over the Houston Texans, which featured career-high numbers from Jacoby Brissett and big stops from the defense when it counted.

The guys also take a look at the Colts’ schedule moving forward, which offers Indianapolis some golden opportunities to further their lead within the division.

The duo also puts a spotlight on the other AFC South teams, which both picked up a win this past week.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.