Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 36 ‘Colts Take Division Lead’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the first time since 2015, the Indianapolis Colts have sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown Indy’s huge win over the Houston Texans, which featured career-high numbers from Jacoby Brissett and big stops from the defense when it counted.

The guys also take a look at the Colts’ schedule moving forward, which offers Indianapolis some golden opportunities to further their lead within the division.

The duo also puts a spotlight on the other AFC South teams, which both picked up a win this past week.

