Bicyclist killed in Columbus hit-and-run, police investigating

Posted 11:04 am, October 21, 2019, by

File image

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

CPD said around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Chestnut Street after multiple 911 calls reporting a crash.

According to police, a bicyclist found and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a heavily damaged GMC Jimmy abandoned about a block away in the middle of the 1200 block of Union Street.

Authorities reported that 11th Street between Chestnut Street and California Street was shut down for about 3 and a half hours.

CPD is withholding the identity of the bicyclist pending family notification, and the crash is under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CPD at 812-376-2600.

Tips and information can be provided anonymously.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.