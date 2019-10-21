× Bicyclist killed in Columbus hit-and-run, police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

CPD said around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Chestnut Street after multiple 911 calls reporting a crash.

According to police, a bicyclist found and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a heavily damaged GMC Jimmy abandoned about a block away in the middle of the 1200 block of Union Street.

Authorities reported that 11th Street between Chestnut Street and California Street was shut down for about 3 and a half hours.

CPD is withholding the identity of the bicyclist pending family notification, and the crash is under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CPD at 812-376-2600.

Tips and information can be provided anonymously.

This is a developing story and will be updated.