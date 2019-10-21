At least 1 injured after crash on I-65 north of Columbus; NB lanes closed

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person is injured after a crash on I-65, just north of Columbus, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Shortly before 4 p.m., INDOT reported that all northbound lanes on I-65 at mile marker 71.4 near State Road 46 are closed due to the crash.

The closure was estimated to last roughly 90 minutes. Drivers are encourage to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word yet on the number of people injured or their condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

