Vehicle fatally strikes Marion man standing in roadway Saturday night

MARION, Ind. — A man is dead after a crash in Marion Saturday night.

The Marion Police Department said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 38th and Western Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 71-year-old Arthur Greer unresponsive. They started performing CPR until medical personnel could arrive. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation indicates a vehicle traveling southbound hit Greer as he was standing in the roadway. The driver told the police that she didn’t see him at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told police that the southbound traffic light was green at the time of the crash and Greer was not crossing at a designated crosswalk.

Google Map for coordinates 40.523862 by -85.673477.

