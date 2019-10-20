SILVER ALERT: Search underway for missing man from Ripley Co.

Posted 11:17 pm, October 20, 2019, by

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Eugene Smith, 51, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a black ball cap with “SECURITY” written in white letters, black and orange jacket, black khaki style pants, and black Adidas shoes with “ADIDAS” in white letters.

Bryan is missing from Holton, Indiana, which is 77 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Tuesday, October 15 at 4 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bryan Eugene Smith, contact the Indiana State Police at 812-689-5000 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.