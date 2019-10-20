Police issue Silver Alert for man missing from Ripley County

Posted 11:17 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38AM, October 21, 2019

Bryan Eugene Smith

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Ripley County.

Bryan Eugene Smith, 51, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black cap with “SECURITY” written in white letters, a black and orange jacket, black pants, and black Adidas shoes with “ADIDAS” in white letters.

He is missing from Holton, Indiana which is 77 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, October 15 at 4 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, please call Indiana State Police at 812-689-5000 or 911.

