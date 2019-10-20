Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on I-65 in northern Indiana

Posted 9:36 am, October 20, 2019, by

Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in northern Indiana - picture courtesy of ISP

MERRILLVILLE, Lake CountyA Dyer man has died early Sunday morning when he crashed his motorcycle into a pick-up truck on I-65.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Troopers revealed  that at approximately 1:00 a.m., Sunday,  a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Michael Derby, 26 of Dyer, was north bound on I-65 at the 253.6 mile marker,  which is just north of the Merrillville-US 30 exit ,in the right lane.  A 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Zachary Goldak, 20 of Crown Point, was also north bound on I-65 in the middle lane.

The motorcycle was at a high rate of speed over of the posted 65 miles-per-hour speed limit and drifted over into the middle lane and struck the right rear of the F-150, which caused the motorcycle to lose control.

Derby struck the guard rail on the right side and came to a final rest on the right shoulder with the motorcycle sliding across I-65 coming to rest on the left shoulder approximately 500 feet from the crash scene.  Derby was pronounced deceased at the scene by a deputy with the Lake County Coroner’s office.

Goldak was not injured as toxicology results are pending on both drivers.

Traffic northbound was diverted off at US 30 until approximately 5:30 a.m., for reconstruction of the crash, removal of the motorcycle and deceased.

