Man proposes at Colts game wearing Matt Overton jersey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A former Indianapolis Colts player is looking for a happy couple that got engaged during Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Matt Overton tweeted a photo of the happy couple during the proposal. In the picture, you see the man mid-proposal wearing Overton’s #45 jersey.

Overton called the jersey a nice touch and asked if anyone knows who they are so he can properly congratulate them.

She Said Yes!!! Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! The jersey was a nice touch brother!Please help me contact these love birds so I can properly congratulate them! 💍💙 pic.twitter.com/WMAS4JOJlC — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) October 20, 2019

