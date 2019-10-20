Former Huntington defensive end rings bell at Colts game to mark end of cancer treatment

Posted 3:01 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, October 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Riley Children’s Hospital patient marked the end of his cancer treatment at the Colts Game Sunday.

Conner West went onto the field Sunday to ring the bell, marking the end of his cancer treatment. He rang the bell so hard, he even broke the bell.

Riley Children’s Health previously reported that West was a defensive end for Huntington North before he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.  The team got behind West, doing everything from selling T-shirts to making a special jersey for away games.

Now, almost two years after that diagnosis, West finally completed his cancer treatments.

The hospital says it may have been football that prepared him for his battle against leukemia. It taught him to be tough, no complaints and to do whatever it takes to win.

How fitting it is then that the end of his cancer treatment should end on the field.

