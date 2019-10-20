Fire damages two on city’s near west side Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fire crews were called to an early Sunday morning house fire on the city’s near west side in the 300 block of South Warman Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

IFD fire crews arrived to find a fire on the front porch of the home which they were able to bring under control in about 20 minutes but not before it had spread to a second home.

Several adults had been inside but were able to exit home with no injuries although one male, age 69, was transported to the VA Hospital for evaluation.

Damage to both homes is listed under $50,000 as the investigation continues into this incident.