Colts top Texans 30-23 to take division lead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts beat the Texans 30-23 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to take sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Darius Leonard, playing for the first time since missing three games in the concussion protocol sealed the win with an interception with 26 seconds left.

Jacoby Brissett threw a career-high four touchdown passes, while Zach Pascal caught two TD’s in a game for the first time.

The Colts scored on their first possession, driving 94-yards in 12 plays. Brissett hit Pascal for an 11-yard touchdown. It was Indianapolis’ longest opening drive since the 2002 season.

Indy added another touchdown in the second quarter when Brissett found T.Y. Hilton for a two-yard score.

The Colts’ defense kept the Texans out of the end zone in the first half, limiting them to three field goals. Two of the defensive stands came on short fields for Houston.

Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 47-yarder after the Colts failed to convert on fourth down, turning the ball over at their own 45 yard line. He then connected from 31-yards after Brissett mishandled a snap at Indy’s four yard line. He ended the half with a 26-yarder to send the teams to halftime with the Colts leading 14-9.

The Colts scored on their first possession of the second half just like the first. Eric Ebron kept the drive alive by hurdling a defender for a 16-yard gain on third and long. He then made a spectacular grab in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown to put Indy up 21-9.

Pascal caught his second touchdown of the game on a three-yard shovel pass from Brissett to give the Colts a 28-16 lead.

The Colts are now 4-2 and will host the Broncos next week at Lucas Oil Stadium. The NFL moved the start time from 4:25 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.