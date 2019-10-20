Circle the City event caps off weekend for 3000 Girl Scouts in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With nearly 3,000 Girl Scouts and their families in Indianapolis on Saturday, the second annual Circle the City event took place at the Indiana State Museum where the scouts and their leaders had the opportunity to experience several hands-on activities presented by various local and state businesses, including, Donate Life Indiana ,Eiteljorg, GEICO , IMPD and many more.

The experiences offered during the event help scouts learn about possible careers, explore new things and develop connections for later job and social activities.