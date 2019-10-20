Chocolate Chip Cookies Can Induce Cravings Similar To Addictive Drugs Like Cocaine, Researchers Say

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Who can resist chocolate chip cookies, an all American favorite? It turns out, they’re not just delicious, they can actually be addictive.

Chocolate chip cookies are the ultimate comfort food, a sweet treat that everybody loves. But did you ever wonder why they’re so irresistible? Scientists say it’s the combination of ingredients that can make them as addictive as a drug.

Warm, gooey, fresh out of the oven. Chocolate chip cookies are not just delicious, but they smell so good and for many, conjure up wonderful memories.

Baking cookies always was a childhood favorite so there’s emotional attachment and science shows they can be physically addictive too.

Research suggests the ingredients in chocolate chip cookies create a perfectly harmonious flavor that’s irresistible.

One of the main ingredients — sugar — can induce rewards and cravings comparable in magnitude to those induced by addictive drugs, including cocaine.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie has about 2.5 teaspoons of sugar.

And then there’s the fat, which usually comes from butter.

Researchers say the fat and sugar combine to induce feel-good brain chemicals linked to addiction.

Then there’s the chocolate that contains small amounts of a compound that triggers the same parts of the brain as the addictive ingredient in marijuana, THC.

Whatever the reason, there’s no denying these treats are deliciously addictive.

A newer trend with chocolate chip cookies is to add or top them with salt.

Researchers have found the salt makes the already addictive cookies even more so because salt consumption lights up the emotional part of the brain.

The personal preference of texture varies from soft and gooey to crispy, crunchy cookies.