Triple shooting on near east side leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has been killed and two others injured in a triple shooting on Indy’s near east side on Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street, located a few blocks away from Mass Ave and N. Rural Street.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located three separate individuals who were all suffering from gunshot wounds. Indianapolis EMS pronounced an adult male deceased at the scene.

Police say a second adult male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition along with a 50-year-old woman who was also shot within the home. Police say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident, but stated there was no danger to the neighborhood and believe the shooting to be a contained incident within the home between individuals known to one another.

Police say it is unclear at this time if there are additional individuals who may have been involved in the shooting.