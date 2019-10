× Police find male dead in car on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of N. Dexter St. on a person who appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle. When officers arrived, they located a male who was unresponsive. Indianapolis EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

No further information is known at this time.