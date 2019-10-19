IU alum gives university $60M for artificial intelligence center

Posted 5:38 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, October 19, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University alumnus who founded a technology company has donated $60 million to IU for the creation of an artificial intelligence center.

ServiceNow founder Fred Luddy made the donation, which is the second-largest private gift IU has ever received. ServiceNow is a cloud computing company based in Santa Clara, California.

IU says Luddy’s $60 million donation will finance the creation of an artificial intelligence initiative focused on digital health. It will be based in what’s now known as the IU Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, but will be renamed the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering.

The New Castle, Indiana, native’s gift includes funding for construction of a building that will house the artificial intelligence center. It will be named the Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence.

