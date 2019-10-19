× Indiana improves to 5-2 with 34-28 win at Maryland

Indiana threw for 334 yards and rushed for 186 more on the way to a 34-28 win on the road at Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosiers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and Terrapins (3-4, 1-3) went back-and-forth over the first two quarters, but IU never trailed after halftime. The Cream and Crimson needed a strong performance in relief from quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who game into the game in the second quarter following an injury to starter Michael Penix Jr. Ramsey gave them just that, completing 20 of his 27 pass attempts for 193 yards and a score.

The Hoosiers’ defense bowed up in the fourth quarter, shutting out Maryland for those final 15 minutes while forcing two turnovers, a Juwan Burgess forced fumble and a Reese Taylor interception, on the Terrapins final two drives of the game.

Next Saturday, Indiana travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers at 3:30 p.m.