Indiana improves to 5-2 with 34-28 win at Maryland

Posted 7:32 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, October 19, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 12: Tom Allen head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers and and the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate after defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35-0 at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Indiana threw for 334 yards and rushed for 186 more on the way to a 34-28 win on the road at Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosiers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and Terrapins (3-4, 1-3) went back-and-forth over the first two quarters, but IU never trailed after halftime. The Cream and Crimson needed a strong performance in relief from quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who game into the game in the second quarter following an injury to starter Michael Penix Jr. Ramsey gave them just that, completing 20 of his 27 pass attempts for 193 yards and a score.

The Hoosiers’ defense bowed up in the fourth quarter, shutting out Maryland for those final 15 minutes while forcing two turnovers, a Juwan Burgess forced fumble and a Reese Taylor interception, on the Terrapins final two drives of the game.

Next Saturday, Indiana travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers at 3:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.