Child shot in Marion after bullet fired into home

MARION, Ind. — A 7-year-old girl has been shot in the leg after a gun was fired into a home in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 17th Street. Upon arrival to the scene, family members notified police that a 7-year-old girl had been inside the home and had been struck by a bullet.

Police say the girl was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne in stable condition. Police added the injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to police, with detectives actively working to develop a suspect and a motive.