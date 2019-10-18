× Tropical Storm Nestor Evening Update

From The National Hurricane Center:

At 5:00 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located 150 mile SSE of the Mississippi River. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by early Monday. Some strengthening is expected later today, with weakening forecast after Nestor moves inland.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph. . Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, mainly to the northeast and east of the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Nestor is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches. A tornado or two is possible tonight and early Saturday near the Florida Gulf Coast from the central panhandle to western parts of the Florida peninsula.