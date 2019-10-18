Shooting in downtown Indy leaves one injured

Posted 9:01 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, October 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is injured after being shot in downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. from 1 Monument Circle.

When Downtown District officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was transported to an area hospital in a “stable” condition. IMPD says Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

