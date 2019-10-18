× Prosecutors charge woman in connection with September southeast side deadly crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman faces charges in connection with a deadly crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis in September.

Court documents filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office show Sara L. Storey, 39, faces two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, police responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Five Points Road involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Court documents show that Storey was driving the SUV, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the motorcyclist.

Police found the motorcyclist unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis EMS.

Court documents show that Storey remained at the scene and submitted to multiple field sobriety tests and later a blood alcohol test.

Toxicology reports showed her blood alcohol concentration was .175%.

IMPD arrested Storey and she was formally charged by prosecutors October 1.