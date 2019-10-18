Prosecutors charge woman in connection with September southeast side deadly crash

Posted 1:49 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55PM, October 18, 2019

Sara Storey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman faces charges in connection with a deadly crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis in September.

Court documents filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office show Sara L. Storey, 39, faces two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, police responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Five Points Road involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Court documents show that Storey was driving the SUV, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the motorcyclist.

Police found the motorcyclist unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis EMS.

Court documents show that Storey remained at the scene and submitted to multiple field sobriety tests and later a blood alcohol test.

Toxicology reports showed her blood alcohol concentration was .175%.

IMPD arrested Storey and she was formally charged by prosecutors October 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.