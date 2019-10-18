Police issue Silver Alert for 28-year-old man missing from Floyd County

Posted 2:39 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31AM, October 18, 2019

Adam Seth Persons

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old man missing from Floyd County.

The Sellersburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Adam Seth Persons.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, and he has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes. He may be driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate number 614RJY.

Adam is missing from Georgetown, Indiana which is 121 miles south of Indianapolis in Floyd County. He was last seen on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

