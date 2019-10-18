Police believe man hit by hit and run driver prior to being struck by IndyGo Bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police believe a hit and run driver hit a man before he was struck by an IndyGo Bus Friday morning.

Just after 6:00 a.m. Friday, Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Madison Avenue on a report of an IndyGo bus striking a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Bobby Watkins stuck underneath the bus.

Hit and Run and Accident Investigators arrived at the scene. Indianapolis EMS responded and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Hit and Run Investigators determined there was another vehicle involved in the incident.

Investigators discovered a silver or gray colored 2002-2009 GMC Envoy traveling south on Madison Avenue hit the man in the left travel lane, knocking him onto the roadway.

After the collision, the GMC Envoy did not stop and fled the scene east on South Street. Moments after the Envoy hit the man, the pedestrian was struck again by the IndyGo bus.

Police believe the suspected vehicle will have damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper area. The Envoy has what appears to be a circular sticker on the lower right part of the back window.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).