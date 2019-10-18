Person killed in crash involving IndyGo bus on south side

Posted 6:27 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, October 18, 2019

Photo from scene of crash on October 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the south side of Indianapolis. Police dispatchers tell us an IndyGo bus was involved in the crash.

It occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Madison Avenue and East Southport Road.

Southbound Madison Avenue is closed in the area while police investigate.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it is available.

