Person killed in crash involving IndyGo bus on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the south side of Indianapolis. Police dispatchers tell us an IndyGo bus was involved in the crash.

It occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Madison Avenue and East Southport Road.

Southbound Madison Avenue is closed in the area while police investigate.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it is available.