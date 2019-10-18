Lebanon firefighters respond to blaze at two-story home Friday

Posted 2:31 pm, October 18, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LEBANON, Ind. — Firefighters in Lebanon battled a blaze at a two-story home early Friday afternoon.

The Lebanon Fire Department (LFD) said they responded to a call on the 100 block of South Indianapolis Avenue around 12 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy fire on the first floor of house.

LFD said firefighters marked the fire defensive, as there were burning propane tanks.

There was extensive damage to the entire building, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There were no reported injuries, according to LFD.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.