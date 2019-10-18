× ISP arrest Indianapolis man for drunk driving with 2 children in his car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after driving drunk with two children his car.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a car striking a guardrail and driving erratically on westbound I-70.

An ISP trooper saw a vehicle partially on the shoulder off of I-70 that matched the description of the car.

Police said an adult man and two children in car seats were found in the car.

ISP also observed flames and smoke coming from underneath the car, and quickly removed the children and the male driver.

An officer was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher, according to police.

The driver was identified as Christopher Mack, 37, of Indianapolis.

Police said Mack failed field sobriety tests and refused a chemical test before being taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

Mack was then booked into the Vigo County Jail and is facing charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

According to ISP, the two children were turned over to Vigo County DCS and a further investigation is being conducted.