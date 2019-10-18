Indy man faces felony charge after allegedly shooting wanted murder suspect in the leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Marion County prosecutors have filed felony charges against a man accused of shooting a murder suspect in downtown Indianapolis.

The gunman, Terry Brown, is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The unusual case started Sunday night. Speedway police were called to an apartment complex after they say a son stabbed his mother to death.

Prosecutors believe Vinson Edge attacked and killed his mother Vickie after demanding his inheritance money and then took off before police could arrive.

According to court records, Vickie’s longtime boyfriend Terry Brown and other family members went looking for Edge. After spotting the accused killer downtown, "Brown pulled out a gun and told edge to get on the ground. Edge refused and a struggle ensued. Brown shot Edge in the leg to prevent him from leaving."

One local attorney says he is not surprised by the felony charge against Brown because while the shooter may have had good intentions trying to catch a murder suspect, citizens are not allowed to take the law into their own hands.

"Mr. Brown was employing what we used to call vigilante justice," said attorney Jack Crawford.

Following the shooting on Maryland, Brown stayed on scene and told police “If he killed his own momma, he’ll hurt anybody.”

"We were all beating streets trying to find him and I guess Vinson is lucky the right person found him," said family member Samantha Riley earlier this week.

Family members said they hoped Brown would not be charged with a crime.

"We were all working off emotion. He didn't want to kill him, or he would have," said Riley.

"For them to take it on themselves to track down the murder suspect and take him into custody is not permitted under the law," said Crawford.

Attorney Crawford says Brown should have called the police once he spotted the murder suspect.

Interviewed by police from his hospital bed, Edge refused to answer questions about the homicide or the shooting saying, “I don’t know nothing. I’m in pain and I’m hungry.”

"You can’t go out and be a vigilante and decide I’m going to arrest that person. You’re not going to get medal for it. In fact, like Mr. Brown, you’re going to be arrested," said Crawford.

Edge remains in the hospital recovering from his wounds. A judge set Brown's bond at 80 thousand dollars.