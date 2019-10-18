× Indiana State Police Trooper Peter Stephan to be honored at funeral in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A fallen trooper will be remembered and honored today.

Flags are being flown at half-staff across the state to honor the life of Indiana State Police Trooper Peter Stephan.

Peter Stephan’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo, and it is expected to last more than an hour. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and Governor Eric Holcomb will speak during the service.

His burial will immediately follow at Russiaville Cemetery.

The public is encouraged to line the street along the route from the church to the cemetery.

Stephan was killed in a Tippecanoe County crash on his way to a call. He leaves behind his wife and baby.

Law enforcement officers from across the country say they will make sure Stephan’s family doesn’t feel alone while they grieve.

“Our purpose is to say they don’t grieve alone. That the family does not grieve alone. That it always strikes home no matter how far away it is because we all have a similar job to do,” Trooper Jonathon Boyd with Utah Highway Patrol said.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says he has been in contact with Stephan’s wife. He says she’ll continue to have support from the City of Lafayette.