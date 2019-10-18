Colts and weekend forecasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No wind chill this morning but it is cold! Frosty, actually. We have a Frost Advisory until 8am Friday. Vegetation could be damaged but a hard freeze is not anticipated this morning or within the next week. Actual air temperatures have dropped into the 30s in most spots and some spots are even below freezing! Jacket needed this morning. Yesterday's high of 58 made for a lovely fall afternoon but today will be even better! Highs should fight their way back into the low 60s for our Friday. High pressure sliding through the Midwest is keeping our wind down and we're expecting the wind to stay fairly light for our Friday. As that slight breeze switches to the south we will see our temperatures manage to get back up into the low 60s. Here's a look at your Friday planner. We'll still be in the 50s for lunchtime but with the sunshine and light breeze it shouldn't feel all too bad... just a sweater or jacket needed then. The high will hit the 60s by the afternoon so that'll make for an absolutely fantastic end to the week. Good night for s'mores! It's a Colts Blue Friday and our boys will be home this Sunday! The forecast looks great for the game with a high topping off at 71 degrees! A touch cool for the start of Touchdown Town but warming quickly so no jackets needed until late Sunday night. We have about a ten percent chance for any rain over the weekend so that isn't much of a concern but storms will roll through on Monday. Heavy downpours are anticipated during the day on Monday and wind gusts will be kicking up as well. After the storm system moves through, temperatures will drop back off and leave us chilly and windy for Tuesday.