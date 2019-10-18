A few clouds across central Indiana this weekend with a slight chance for rain

Posted 4:25 pm, October 18, 2019, by

So far this month has been dry, with only a half-inch of rain so far. We’ll have several chances for rain over the next five days. Our first system will bring mostly cloudy skies with a chance rain late Saturday. A stronger system will move in early next week and bring more widespread  rain and t-storms Monday.

Get ready for a warm up this weekend. We’ll have high temperatures near 70 for Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of our next cold front on Monday highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Behind the cold front on Tuesday we’ll have gusty northwest winds nd highs will only be in the 50s.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a slight chance for rain.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Sunday.

Rain will develop Monday morning.

Rain will soak the entire state by lunchtime Monday.

Rain will continue through Monday afternoon.

Rain will taper off Monday evening.

A half-inch of rain is likely Monday

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.