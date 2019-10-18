× A few clouds across central Indiana this weekend with a slight chance for rain

So far this month has been dry, with only a half-inch of rain so far. We’ll have several chances for rain over the next five days. Our first system will bring mostly cloudy skies with a chance rain late Saturday. A stronger system will move in early next week and bring more widespread rain and t-storms Monday.

Get ready for a warm up this weekend. We’ll have high temperatures near 70 for Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of our next cold front on Monday highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Behind the cold front on Tuesday we’ll have gusty northwest winds nd highs will only be in the 50s.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a slight chance for rain.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Sunday.

Rain will develop Monday morning.

Rain will soak the entire state by lunchtime Monday.

Rain will continue through Monday afternoon.

Rain will taper off Monday evening.

A half-inch of rain is likely Monday