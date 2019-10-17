Thursday afternoon shooting on Indy’s northeast side injures one person

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is injured after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly before 5:00 p.m. from the 5000 block of East 38th North Drive.  Police say the victim is awake and breathing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.825849 by -86.065898.

