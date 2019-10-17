× Rep. Elijah Cummings, House Oversight Committee Chair, passes away at age 68

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has died at 68 due to health complications, according to a statement from his

office.

The press release states he passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 17 at Johns Hopkins Hospital because of complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

He just had a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

