× Indianapolis man fights off burglars in his home, gets shot at

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- A man on the north side of Indianapolis came face to face with two burglars Thursday morning in his own home.

“I guess they kicked in and crawled through there,” said Charles Samuelson, pointing to the pieces of his garaged door that were ripped from the frame.

Thursday morning was a wakeup call he wasn’t expecting. He says he was in bed around 9:30 am when he first heard some knocking at his door. He ignored it and he thought the person went away. However, soon after he heard banging in his living room. He opened his bedroom door and found two men dressed in all black stealing his things

“I saw them grabbing the play station trying to go through all the important things,” Samuelson said. “I just came out of my room… and just dove at them and swung at them.”

The two men broke in through the garage, then punched through the glass on the back door to unlock it. They thought the hard part was over with, until Samuelson came out swinging.

“The poster that’s loose, that’s where my head hit,” Samuelson said pointing towards his wall.

As soon as he got knocked back, he says one of the men pulled out a gun. That’s when Samuelson says he ran into the bathroom to call 9-1-1, and the suspects fired a shot as they ran off.

“Having a gunshot fired in your kitchen is wild,” Samuelson said.

Besides a small scratch, Samuelson wasn’t hurt, and nothing was taken. Just damage to his back door, and his sense of security.

“I stopped them before they could take anything,” Samuelson said. “The only thing they took was my safety I guess.”

If you have any information about this crime, contact crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.