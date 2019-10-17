× IMPD investigates person found dead on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a person was found dead in an alley on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a person shot in the 1000 block of West 36th Street around 9 a.m.

The found a person dead at the scene, but that person’s manner of death is unclear at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

We will update this story when more information is available.