Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 35 ‘Battle For Division Lead’ now available

Posted 4:16 pm, October 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Back to work after their bye, the 3-2 Colts host the 4-2 Texans Sunday in a battle for the division lead.

Houston, like Indianapolis, is coming off a big win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Thursday’s episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins dive deep into the Colts versus Texans matchup and the interesting history between these two teams. Will T.Y. Hilton continue to dominate Houston? Will the Colts keep riding Marlon Mack? How does Indianapolis slow down Deshaun Watson, who is having a MVP caliber start to the 2019 season?

The fellas also give their two cents on some major moves that went down in the AFC South this week, including a quarterback change in Tennessee and a disgruntled Jaguar on the move.

