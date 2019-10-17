× Cold start to Thursday; tracking better forecast

Cold start on this Thursday morning because we’ve got a wind chill! Feels like the 30s in most of Central Indiana. Crawfordsville had a chill in the 20s early this morning. Jackets/coats/hoodie — whichever you want but you’ll need one! The good news is that we won’t be quite as windy as we were yesterday and we’ll see more sunshine so that’ll help! We had a 34 mph wind gust in Indianapolis Wednesday and it sure felt icy. Low pressure is now in the New England states, bringing them loads of wind and rain. High pressure is back in control here in Indiana and that is going to give us some sunshine and less wind for Thursday. Temps will still be about as chilly as they were on Wednesday but with better conditions otherwise, I think it’ll be a little less shocking. Yesterday’s high occurred very early in the morning but the afternoon was in the low 50s and today’s high will just touch the upper 50s. An improvement we’ll notice today will be that it won’t be as gloomy as it was on Wednesday. We should break up the clouds noticeably in the afternoon and I think we’ll all be happy to see things brighten up around here. The weather will keep improving as we go toward the weekend. Friday will manage to top off in the low 60s and we’ll have some sunshine and a pleasant breeze out of the south that won’t feel like the icy northerly breeze we’ve been struggling through midweek. Friday will be great for a visit to Brown County or a pumpkin patch! Enjoy! The weekend brings the slightest chance for rain but we’ve continued to lower those rain chances as we’ve gotten closer and closer. Really, it looks like the widespread storms will hold off until Monday so feel free to make some plans either day this weekend. We’ll be chilly Saturday morning but warming nicely into the 60s that afternoon. Touchdown Town and the Colts game look good this Sunday. Temperatures will be cool enough in the evening to sport your team hoodies but you’ll be comfortable in lighter gear for Touchdown Town and the afternoon. Storms and windy conditions will be the main story starting off next week and then cooling back off quickly by Tuesday.