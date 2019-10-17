× Channel your inner Harry Potter at WizardFest, celebrate the 73rd annual Irvington Halloween Festival, plus more fun events this weekend

Heartland International Film Festival

The Heartland International Film Festival is going on now through Sunday, October 20th. Since the inaugural Festival in 1992, Heartland has grown from a 4-day event with less than 20 films to an 11-day celebration featuring more than 200 independent films. The Heartland Film Festival has earned the special designation of being a qualifying festival for the Annual Academy Awards® within the Short Films category. This year, Heartland Film Festival will be celebrating its 28th anniversary and has a full schedule of showings at various venues across the city, special screenings, actor appearances, special events and more.

73rd Annual Historic Irvington Halloween Festival

Irvington Neighborhood

Mark your calendars for one of central Indiana’s favorite Halloween traditions! The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival is happening in the heart of Irvington on October 19-26! For more than 70 years, the Irvington Halloween Festival has brought together thousands of residents, dozens of neighborhood organizations, and countless East side businesses in a fun-filled celebration of heritage and community. The festival and its associated events are designed to bring awareness to the community, to bring commerce to local business and sponsors, and to provide fun for the children of Irvington and Indianapolis. The celebration is a week of events including a 5K run, bike rides, musicians, contests, storytelling, ghost tours, battle of the bands, a masquerade ball, puppet shows, and a massive costumed street fair.

WizardFest

Deluxe at Old National Center

Calling all Harry Potter fans! A wizard-themed mega party is coming to the Old National Centre this Saturday, October 29th at 8pm. The space will be transformed into a Hogwarts-worthy magical castle for a huge wizard themed dance party called Wizard Fest! Participate in the costume contest or play “Q pong” for your chance to win prizes. Get ready for a wizarding night with decorations, themed drinks, fun costumes, a live DJ and more. Wizard Fest is an 18+ event, but you have to be 21+ to drink the butter beer and other magically-themed adult beverages.

PWG Fall Bridal Show

Downtown Indianapolis

Attention Brides! The PWG (Perfect Wedding Guide) Fall Bridal Show is going on this Sunday from 12-4pm at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. Meet one on one with vendors to get inspiration for your special day when it comes to event design, photo booths, wedding and bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos, photography, planning, catering and more! Plus, you can enjoy samples from wedding cake and catering venues as well as complimentary champagne! And don’t forget to sign up for some of their fun giveaways and door prizes during the event! Tickets are just $7 but you can get a special 2-for-1 deal by using the code ‘BOGO” when you reserve your ticket online.

Country Tails & Crafty Ales Festival

German Park

Head to German Park this Saturday, October 19th, for the Country Tails and Crafty Ales Festival happening from 12–5pm! This is an annual festival which will feature adoptable dogs from local rescues, live music, lure coursing, vendors, local craft beers, food, silent and live auctions, a raffle, and more! Plus, you are welcome to bring along your pup dressed in their best Halloween costume for a change to win prizes in the costume contest! There will also be a silent and live auctions, raffle giveaways and other prizes. Tickets are just $5 for adults and kids’ admission is free!

