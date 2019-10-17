× Frost Advisory for central Indiana on Friday morning

A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of central Indiana for Friday morning. The combination of clear skies, light winds and cool will provide the ideal conditions for scattered light frost through mid-morning. Low temperatures will be in the 30s overnight and frost will kill sensitive plants if they are left uncovered overnight.

The advisory runs from 2-8 a.m.

After a frosty morning we’ll have a slight warm up Friday afternoon. With sunny skies we’ll have highs in the 60s. Our warm up will continue Saturday with highs in the 70s. So far this month has been dry, with only a half-inch of rain so far. We’ll have several chances for rain over the next five days. Our first system will bring rain late Saturday through Sunday morning. A stronger system will move in early next week and bring more widespread, heavy rain and t-storms Monday and Tuesday.

