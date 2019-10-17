2-year-old dies after ‘accidental’ shooting in Mooresville, authorities say

Posted 9:02 am, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, October 17, 2019

Photo from shooting scene on October 17, 2019

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A 2-year-old in Mooresville is dead after what authorities say was an “accidental shooting.”

The shooting occurred Thursday morning on Kitchen Road just south of East Centenary Road. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Captain Brent Worth said the mother called police around 6:30 a.m.

Worth said they believe it was an accidental self-inflicted shooting, and the child died at the scene.

It is unclear how the child got possession of the gun. “It is certainly a dynamic scene at this time. Officers are trying to determine what exactly happened and how it happened,” Worth said.

He said the parents are cooperating with investigators.

