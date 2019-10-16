× Surveillance photos released in Frankfort cell phone store burglary

FRANKFORT, Ind.– Police in Frankfort are looking for a suspect after a burglary at an AT&T store.

The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2019 at the store located at 1636 West State Road 28.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect being dropped off by a car which was possibly red. The suspect then used a large rock to break through the front door. After the burglary, the suspect fled in the same car.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Daniel Roudebush at 765-659-6394, ext. 204. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).