UPDATE: Seymour police identified man who may have info about abandoned baby

UPDATE: Seymour police made contact with the man who may have info about baby left in plastic bag.

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who they say may have information about an abandoned baby.

Police released two surveillance photos of the man on Wednesday morning. They say he is not a suspect, but he may have information that could help with the investigation. He may be affiliated with a local church.

Police say someone left a baby in a plastic bag alongside a fence about 20 yards off the roadway in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive. A person walking a dog discovered the baby around 4 p.m.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a person walking their dog in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive noticed a baby in a plastic bag alongside a fence about 20 yards off the roadway.

A preliminary examination determined the baby was healthy.

The investigation is ongoing.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

