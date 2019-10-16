× UPDATE: Seymour police identified man who may have info about abandoned baby

UPDATE: Seymour police made contact with the man who may have info about baby left in plastic bag.

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who they say may have information about an abandoned baby.

Police released two surveillance photos of the man on Wednesday morning. They say he is not a suspect, but he may have information that could help with the investigation. He may be affiliated with a local church.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a person walking their dog in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive noticed a baby in a plastic bag alongside a fence about 20 yards off the roadway.

A preliminary examination determined the baby was healthy.

The investigation is ongoing.