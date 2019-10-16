× Police arrest mother in Columbus after child found in street with bloody cut

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman for child neglect after a toddler was found playing in the street with a dirty diaper and a bloody cut.

Police responded to the area near Smith Street and McKinley Avenue after receiving a report of an unsupervised child playing in the street around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, responding officers requested paramedics after finding a toddler with a soiled diaper and bleeding heavily from a cut on his ankle.

A witness told police that they had seen another small child playing in front of a home with the front door open in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Police arrived at the home and found the other child at the door holding a large pair of scissors. Officers made several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with an adult before entering the home, police said.

According to police, the children’s mother, Teagan J. Gray, 29, was found unconscious on the living room couch.

The officers were eventually able to wake up Gray, who confirmed the two children were hers and admitted that she had used methamphetamine early Tuesday morning.

Gray was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, and faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Officers observed a broken beer mug as well as a baseball bat covered in barbed wire that was in reach of the toddlers while inside the home.

Police requested the Department of Child Services, who later took custody of the two children.