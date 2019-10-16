× Police: 3 injured after shooting on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are injured after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly after 9:50 p.m. from the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue. This is right by the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The victims’ condition is unknown as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.